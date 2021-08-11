Collin Garcia

FH Monogram Badge

FH Monogram Badge h f type typography sticker branding vector jewelry star moon monogram badge design badge follie hawk
Here's another badge design built around the primary monogram using simple celestial elements and some visual tweaks to the mandorla vignette. Stickers are also on the horizon. 🤙

