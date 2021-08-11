bazen.talks
bazen.

Design Tip - Key brand components

bazen.talks
bazen.
bazen.talks for bazen.
Hire Us
  • Save
Design Tip - Key brand components design thinking daily tip design principles brand identity brand design branding layout design layout exploration bazen agency graphic design illustration design uiux ui design design tip ux design tips ui
Design Tip - Key brand components design thinking daily tip design principles brand identity brand design branding layout design layout exploration bazen agency graphic design illustration design uiux ui design design tip ux design tips ui
Design Tip - Key brand components design thinking daily tip design principles brand identity brand design branding layout design layout exploration bazen agency graphic design illustration design uiux ui design design tip ux design tips ui
Design Tip - Key brand components design thinking daily tip design principles brand identity brand design branding layout design layout exploration bazen agency graphic design illustration design uiux ui design design tip ux design tips ui
Design Tip - Key brand components design thinking daily tip design principles brand identity brand design branding layout design layout exploration bazen agency graphic design illustration design uiux ui design design tip ux design tips ui
Design Tip - Key brand components design thinking daily tip design principles brand identity brand design branding layout design layout exploration bazen agency graphic design illustration design uiux ui design design tip ux design tips ui
Design Tip - Key brand components design thinking daily tip design principles brand identity brand design branding layout design layout exploration bazen agency graphic design illustration design uiux ui design design tip ux design tips ui
Design Tip - Key brand components design thinking daily tip design principles brand identity brand design branding layout design layout exploration bazen agency graphic design illustration design uiux ui design design tip ux design tips ui
Download color palette
  1. Key Components DRB 01.png
  2. Key Components DRB 02.png
  3. Key Components DRB 03.png
  4. Key Components DRB 04.png
  5. Key Components DRB 05.png
  6. Key Components DRB 06.png
  7. Key Components DRB 07.png
  8. Key Components DRB 08.png

Hey guys! Here are some core components of every brand. These are the things you should think about when you are creating a new brand or doing a rebranding strategy. 😎
_
Tip by: @JelenaJankovic @StefanTosic
_
What does your brand represent and how do you genuinely want to present yourself tp your users? How are you going to repond to their needs? Why is your business or company unique and a first choice for that particular target group?
_
Let us know in the comments of you already have answers to these questions and what are the best characteristics of your favorite brand 😉

bazen.
bazen.
A design​ team that achieves​ your KPIs
Hire Us

More by bazen.

View profile
    • Like