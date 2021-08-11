Design Tip - Key brand components

Hey guys! Here are some core components of every brand. These are the things you should think about when you are creating a new brand or doing a rebranding strategy. 😎

_

Tip by: @JelenaJankovic @StefanTosic

_

What does your brand represent and how do you genuinely want to present yourself tp your users? How are you going to repond to their needs? Why is your business or company unique and a first choice for that particular target group?

_

Let us know in the comments of you already have answers to these questions and what are the best characteristics of your favorite brand 😉