Eseosa Belo-Osagie

Daily UI :: 006

Eseosa Belo-Osagie
Eseosa Belo-Osagie
  • Save
Daily UI :: 006 graphic design branding comp card dailyui 006 dailyui006 dailyui challenge daily ui dailyui model model profile profile user profile
Download color palette

Prompt said User Profile, my brain said Comp Card and this is the result.

Eseosa Belo-Osagie
Eseosa Belo-Osagie

More by Eseosa Belo-Osagie

View profile
    • Like