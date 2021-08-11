Adjusting Connection Icon to reflect the state

👉 Learn the fundamentals of beautiful, accessible design with Cat Noone in our next live & interactive Dribbble Crash Course! Get tickets now.👈
I sometimes find some tiny design details nice, if they reflect the situation. It shows me that the designer took care about the product. So I was thinking like what if we adjust the connection icon (showing the user is connected to a specific site) to each state that can occur?
For example a regular state (this is how we do it for all btw), it's obvious. But what about something different for zero data or blank slate? And also something different for error?
Just thinking.