Article Page Layout

Check the fresh web design concept demonstrating another layout exploration for the featured article, based on a nuanced monochromatic palette, sophisticated typography, and atmospheric media content creating the proper mood. Stay tuned to see more!
Also, welcome to read about types of images in web interfaces and types of contrast in UI, check the list of essential elements of a web page, learn how to reach design consistency, and review the guide into basic types of web pages.
