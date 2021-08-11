Ben Hyde's Portfolio

Project : Ben Hyde Portfolio

Description : Ben Hyde is a commercial editor, director and motion graphics artist from Los Angeles, CA.

Deliverables: A redesign of the existing website to give it a look a showcasing Ben's directorial and artistic skills and videos fetched and played from vimeo portfolio.

URL: https://www.benhydemotion.com/

Collaboration Agency: Moontek

Website: https://www.moontek.io/