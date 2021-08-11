I AM Lynette

Kassiopi View Villas Website Design

I AM Lynette
I AM Lynette
  • Save
Kassiopi View Villas Website Design ui ux website
Kassiopi View Villas Website Design ui ux website
Kassiopi View Villas Website Design ui ux website
Download color palette
  1. GO CREATIONS WEBSITE _KASSIOPI VIEW VILLAS (3).png
  2. GO CREATIONS WEBSITE _KASSIOPI VIEW VILLAS (2).png
  3. GO CREATIONS WEBSITE _KASSIOPI VIEW VILLAS (1).png

The design of the website is based on highlighting the luxurious style of Kassiopi View Villas. Minimal design with strong open spaces with a focus on large imagery to allow the user to feel the experience. The mobile design is meticulous & detailed so that the visitor experience is equally complete from whatever device the user visits the website.

www.kassiopiviewvillas.com

View all tags
Posted on Aug 11, 2021
I AM Lynette
I AM Lynette
Welcome to my design portfolio on Dribbble

More by I AM Lynette

View profile
    • Like