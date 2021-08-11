Kassiopi View Villas Website Design

👉 Learn the fundamentals of beautiful, accessible design with Cat Noone in our next live & interactive Dribbble Crash Course! Get tickets now.👈
The design of the website is based on highlighting the luxurious style of Kassiopi View Villas. Minimal design with strong open spaces with a focus on large imagery to allow the user to feel the experience. The mobile design is meticulous & detailed so that the visitor experience is equally complete from whatever device the user visits the website.
www.kassiopiviewvillas.com