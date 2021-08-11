Darts Lines

Ice Cream Truck- food truck illustration

Ice Cream Truck- food truck illustration pink summer illustration adobe vector artist vector art summer japan lovers wave food truck ice cream cars ice cream character ice cream sandwich deserts food donuts honey ice cream ice cream truck nice cream pop ice
the funny ice cream truck illustration
Follow me on instagram
https://www.instagram.com/dartslines/
Clothing & shop
https://dartslines.com/

