Stormtrooper and his crow.

Stormtrooper and his crow.
This is a piece I finished in just under an hour, I give myself an hour to do what I can. I am just short of two months into learning photoshop, so 1 hour challenges helps me improve my workflow and stop procrastinating.

Posted on Aug 11, 2021
