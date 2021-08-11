Marta Paluszyńska

Team managment app

Marta Paluszyńska
Marta Paluszyńska
  • Save
Team managment app team mobile application application ux ui app
Download color palette

Team managment application - concept.

The application to manage the team, e.g. work planning, holiday meetings. Employees they can control the status of their affairs anywhere and time.

Holiday request form case study.

View all tags
Posted on Aug 11, 2021
Marta Paluszyńska
Marta Paluszyńska

More by Marta Paluszyńska

View profile
    • Like