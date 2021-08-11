Michael Penda

Brandimals pt. 18 - Tree Frog

Michael Penda
Michael Penda
  • Save
Brandimals pt. 18 - Tree Frog monogram badge minimalist jungle tree green leaves jacket amphibian nature outfitters toad frog animal branding icon geometric illustration logo
Download color palette
Michael Penda
Michael Penda
Brand designer & illustrator

More by Michael Penda

View profile
    • Like