This is the design for a mock tech brand. The idea was to have an app that users would use to see natural vistas around the world that they can then rate in a 5/5 rating system using "steps" as a unit of measurement.
That is what the logo is, a series of footprints represented in a minimalist fashion, while also having a shape that can be used as a pattern and as an element in the UI layout.