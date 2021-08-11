Dylan Menke

Infinity Fishing Logo

Infinity Fishing Logo identity branding brand industrial modern minimal infinity hook outdoors media digital fishing fish circle patch badge symbol mark icon logo
An unselected concept that I presented to Infinity Lure Co.

This mark is more direct with the reference of the infinity/number eight shape that the lure makes while being in the water, while also incorporating one continuous hook!
    • Like