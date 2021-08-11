Pablo Chico

FurryBeast Branding

Pablo Chico
Pablo Chico
Hire Me
  • Save
FurryBeast Branding logo design identity logotype design logo brand branding
Download color palette

Branding project for an apparel company specialized in socks.

View all tags
Posted on Aug 11, 2021
Pablo Chico
Pablo Chico
Here you can find my dribbble shots
Hire Me

More by Pablo Chico

View profile
    • Like