Rushi Rajpara

Evernote kinda tool

Rushi Rajpara
Rushi Rajpara
  • Save
Evernote kinda tool tool web branding graphic design logo
Download color palette

The stack of notes, been carried along. The arrow represents the forward movement, another on the back side gives the feel of fold. Logo Design concept for Notes Along, An online note tracking tool.

View all tags
Posted on Aug 11, 2021
Rushi Rajpara
Rushi Rajpara

More by Rushi Rajpara

View profile
    • Like