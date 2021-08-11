Angel Alejandro

MINUTO 90 FEST

Angel Alejandro
Angel Alejandro
  • Save
MINUTO 90 FEST vintage.
Download color palette

Minuto 90 is a football film festival organized by the Cultural Association Football, which will be held for the first time in Lima - Peru. with the support of various public and private bodies intended to communicate the human greatness and the great social impact of football through totally free cultural activities such as talks, football Book Fair, Exhibition of visual arts.

Discover the complete project:
https://www.behance.net/gallery/26758949/MINUTO-90-FILM-FESTIVAL

View all tags
Posted on Aug 11, 2021
Angel Alejandro
Angel Alejandro

More by Angel Alejandro

View profile
    • Like