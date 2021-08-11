SRINU IPPILI

Profit Trader Telugu Mobile App UX/UI

SRINU IPPILI
SRINU IPPILI
  • Save
Profit Trader Telugu Mobile App UX/UI creative design branding ui android ux mobile app
Download color palette

Hellow Everyone.

I worked on trading related mobile app.

Please check and let me know Awesome feedback.
https://play.google.com/store/apps/details?id=org.mobility.profittrader

View all tags
Posted on Aug 11, 2021
SRINU IPPILI
SRINU IPPILI

More by SRINU IPPILI

View profile
    • Like