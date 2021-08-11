Niila Madaniyya

Niila Madaniyya
Niila Madaniyya
KitchenStory App app design uiux design ux design ui design ux design ui
Hello! My name is Niila and i am an illustrator and graphic designer based in Jakarta, Indonesia. I am new to UI/UX design and this is my first attempt to make UI design with Figma. :)

Posted on Aug 11, 2021
Niila Madaniyya
Niila Madaniyya

