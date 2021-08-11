Tripty Jogoo

Daily UI :: 099 (Categories)

Daily UI :: 099 (Categories) categories ui ux uidesign dailyuichallenge dailyui daily100challenge
Day 99 Challenge : Categories.
Dan Murphy's actual page on the left and me being a little nitpicky on the right.

Posted on Aug 11, 2021
