PLANTET environmental plant logodesign planet
PLANTET is the combined name of a plant and a planet. I combined two elements, namely leaves and planets, the image of the planet that corresponds to the company name and the identical leaf symbolizes the plant. so I combined the two elements, besides that the logo also reveals the letter "P", so people will be able to tell that it's a plant and a planet even without seeing the company name.

Posted on Aug 11, 2021
