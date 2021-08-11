Presentation Templates

MoRDE - Minimal Business

Presentation Templates
Presentation Templates
  • Save
MoRDE - Minimal Business template instagram template instagram google slides keynote powerpoint multipurpose web development web website illustration design designposter minimal business business minimal
Download color palette

💾📄 Get Powerpoint + Keynote + Google Slides 📄💾

Creative Multipurpose Template Design Powerpoint template make your presentation so easy with stylish and minimal design plus I made this template with love and passion. Enjoy and Happy designing.

Presentation Templates
Presentation Templates

More by Presentation Templates

View profile
    • Like