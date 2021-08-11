Rokas Aleliunas

Fey

Rokas Aleliunas
Rokas Aleliunas
Hire Me
  • Save
Fey woman portrait woman illustration girl portraiti girl illustration girl woman portrait illustration portrait design lines poster laconic illustration composition abstract minimal
Download color palette

A very strange portrait and a strange head position. It was really hard to figure things out on this one.

Prints and social media:
https://casualpolarbear.com/
https://www.instagram.com/casual_polar_bear/

Rokas Aleliunas
Rokas Aleliunas
Two years of everyday poster.
Hire Me

More by Rokas Aleliunas

View profile
    • Like