Hey Guys 🖐,
Flat UI colors are quite popular in designer today where bold, bright colors are used to create clean, simple interfaces.
This is my Exploration for Flat UI Colors.
Click To Copy your favorite flat color from Flat UI Color Palette will help you quickly decide the best colors for your project.
Let me know your Awesome Feedback
Don't forget to ❤ it :)
Thank You !!
Site Reference: Flat Color
