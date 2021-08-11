Guzel Nigmatullina

Credit card checkout – Mobile app – Daily UI 002

Credit card checkout – Mobile app – Daily UI 002 ux ui mobile design app
Hey everyone! 👋
I made a simple credit card checkout mobile screen.

Posted on Aug 11, 2021
