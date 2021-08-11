UI/UX Kits

Delia | HTML Template For Freelancer

UI/UX Kits
UI/UX Kits
  • Save
Delia | HTML Template For Freelancer html job work professional clean portfolio pitch deck template web development web website design ui design ux ux design ui app freelancer
Download color palette

✅ Download Link ✅

Delia – HTML Template For Freelancer Show your portfolio in a stylish and modern design. The template has a clean, professional code, the site is fully adaptive and unique. This is a template for those who appreciate minimalism and convenience. Embed videos, images, and a slider.

UI/UX Kits
UI/UX Kits

More by UI/UX Kits

View profile
    • Like