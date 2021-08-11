golzar heidari

Moon Deer

Moon Deer illustration graphic design collage architecture minimal design art
The moon is a loyal companion.
It never leaves. It’s always there, watching, steadfast, knowing us in our light and dark moments, changing forever just as we do. Every day it’s a different version of itself. Sometimes weak and wan, sometimes strong and full of light. The moon understands what it means to be human.
Uncertain. Alone. Cratered by imperfections.

Posted on Aug 11, 2021
