M!M Yo

Package design for Industrial Chemical products

M!M Yo
M!M Yo
  • Save
Package design for Industrial Chemical products branding prepress print design package design graphic design
Download color palette

Package Design for Series Industrial Chemical products. The Series PVC packages contain water-based acrylic solutions professional application in the construction of sports fields. In addition to the design of the packages, I also designed and prepress edited the labels for them.

View all tags
Posted on Aug 11, 2021
M!M Yo
M!M Yo

More by M!M Yo

View profile
    • Like