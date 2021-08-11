The Forest Guardian

This is a piece for my current project, 'Letters from Santa,' and will become a letter header that will go out to children at Christmas this year from Santa. The company it is for is Fuel Tank Media and Santa Letters Direct.

This was created using Clip Studio Paint and Procreate and it went back and forth between the iPad and my desktop a few times before it was finished.

I was very pleased with this illustration when I completed it but as time passes, I am staring to see some of it's flaws. I think that happens to all of us with our work as we improve bit by bit, so it's a good sign really.

