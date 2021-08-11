(DESCENTomology Pt. II) 1/12

[Illustration + Typography Artwork]

“Decided to do the sequel to arguably my ‘founding’ collection, Descentomology Pt. I. It was always called Part 1 as I knew I’d do more. It’s just taken a while. Last slide is the 'classic' version.”

Artwork:

Bespoke illustration graphic, with typography.

Typefaces: ‘Kern’ by @pizzatypefaces ‘(A) T’enebras’ from @novocaine.psd