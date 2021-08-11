H𝒜RRY VINCENT

LIMINคL

H𝒜RRY VINCENT
H𝒜RRY VINCENT
Hire Me
  • Save
LIMINคL vibes ethereal liminal hand red minimal illustration type graphic typography design
LIMINคL vibes ethereal liminal hand red minimal illustration type graphic typography design
LIMINคL vibes ethereal liminal hand red minimal illustration type graphic typography design
LIMINคL vibes ethereal liminal hand red minimal illustration type graphic typography design
Download color palette
  1. HV-268_D2_01.Liminal_Dribbble_1.png
  2. HV-268_D2_01.Liminal_Dribbble_2.png
  3. HV-268_D2_01.Liminal_Dribbble_3.png
  4. HV-268_D2_01.Liminal_Dribbble_4.png

(DESCENTomology Pt. II) 1/12 

[Illustration + Typography Artwork]

 “Decided to do the sequel to arguably my ‘founding’ collection, Descentomology Pt. I. It was always called Part 1 as I knew I’d do more. It’s just taken a while. Last slide is the 'classic' version.”

Artwork:
Bespoke illustration graphic, with typography.

Typefaces: ‘Kern’ by @pizzatypefaces ‘(A) T’enebras’ from @novocaine.psd

View all tags
Posted on Aug 11, 2021
H𝒜RRY VINCENT
H𝒜RRY VINCENT
HARRYVINCENTdotCOM
Hire Me

More by H𝒜RRY VINCENT

View profile
    • Like