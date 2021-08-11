Eugene MT

OptiPay - Approved Logo Design

Eugene MT
Eugene MT
Hire Me
  • Save
OptiPay - Approved Logo Design brand agency clean logo smart logo bills invoice business buy now pay later loan loans identity design brand identity app icon media tech digital finance money tech fintech arrow logo o letter logo symbol logotype identity logo designer logo design branding logo
OptiPay - Approved Logo Design brand agency clean logo smart logo bills invoice business buy now pay later loan loans identity design brand identity app icon media tech digital finance money tech fintech arrow logo o letter logo symbol logotype identity logo designer logo design branding logo
Download color palette
  1. brand_guidelines_optipay.png
  2. brand_guidelines_optipay2.png

Approved Logo Design for OptiPay

An instalment finance solution that allows businesses to spread out their bill/invoice payments over multiple periods into the future.

Your feedback is appreciated.

Available for New Projects
hello@magnifick.com

Eugene MT
Eugene MT
Logo and Brand Identity Designer
Hire Me

More by Eugene MT

View profile
    • Like