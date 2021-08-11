Belar Rama

Brand BOOK - Animation - Belar

Brand BOOK - Animation - Belar aftereffect motion 2d desing brandstrategy brandbook vector typography icon branding brandidentity minimal illustration design logo motion graphics graphic design 3d ui animation
A different and modern way of displaying my visual identity as a graphic designer. It was an interesting project in which I designed my personal brand strategy and picked a variety of graphic element variations. Enjoy it. :)
