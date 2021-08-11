Ellen Harutyunyan

Fanshakes UI Elements | Virtual Room Dashboard

Fanshakes UI Elements | Virtual Room Dashboard
Hi Dribbble Family! 🥁

I am glad to present new UI Elements for the virtual room dashboard.

This website allows to find your favorite celebrity and have a virtual meeting with him/her.

Hope you like it. 🤟

