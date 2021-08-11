Fanshakes UI Elements | Virtual Room Dashboard

👉 Learn the fundamentals of beautiful, accessible design with Cat Noone in our next live & interactive Dribbble Crash Course! Get tickets now.👈
Hi Dribbble Family! 🥁
I am glad to present new UI Elements for the virtual room dashboard.
This website allows to find your favorite celebrity and have a virtual meeting with him/her.
Hope you like it. 🤟
Press L to like and write your comment to give your feedback.
💬
Stay tuned for more shots. 🎧
