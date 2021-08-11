Kunal Jambwani

Techwala - landing page for tech company

Techwala - landing page for tech company digital dark darkmode glass technology it tech design ux ui
IT consulting firm dedicated to the enterprise content management and global
leader for end to end IT solution

Font Used - Sofia Pro
Designed In Figma
Vector Used - Freepick
Icon Used - Flat Icon

Posted on Aug 11, 2021
