School Attendance

👉 Learn the fundamentals of beautiful, accessible design with Cat Noone in our next live & interactive Dribbble Crash Course! Get tickets now.👈
Trending designs to inspire you
Up-and-coming designers
Work designers are riffing on
Interviews, tutorials, and more
Prompt to flex your design skills
Browse Categories
Find your dream design job
An exclusive list for contract work
Get new leads in your inbox every day
Find, contact, and hire designers
The #1 job board for creatives
Board for freelance & contract work
Hello, guys! How are you are doing? Our new shot — Student class Attendance app
What’s on the shot?
The first screen- is the home screen you can check your child's presence and attendance history
The second screen- is to check he's or her weekly, Monthly, Semester attendance, and also Attendance History
The Third Screen- is your Profile you can accecs the settings and help center and your persnol information
Press L if you like our design and share feedback!
Created by Tharun P V