School Attendance

What’s on the shot?

The first screen- is the home screen you can check your child's presence and attendance history

The second screen- is to check he's or her weekly, Monthly, Semester attendance, and also Attendance History

The Third Screen- is your Profile you can accecs the settings and help center and your persnol information

Created by Tharun P V