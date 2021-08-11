Frozen Devil

👉 Learn the fundamentals of beautiful, accessible design with Cat Noone in our next live & interactive Dribbble Crash Course! Get tickets now.👈
Trending designs to inspire you
Up-and-coming designers
Work designers are riffing on
Interviews, tutorials, and more
Prompt to flex your design skills
Browse Categories
Find your dream design job
An exclusive list for contract work
Get new leads in your inbox every day
Find, contact, and hire designers
The #1 job board for creatives
Board for freelance & contract work
Medusa is a Greek Goddess that can turn every men to a stone if they just look in her eyes.
but she really was lovely and one of the definition of beauty in some places.
beauty is in every thing even in some cases in inanimate things.