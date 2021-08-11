golzar heidari

Frozen Devil

golzar heidari
golzar heidari
  • Save
Frozen Devil illustration graphic design collage architecture minimal design art
Download color palette

Medusa is a Greek Goddess that can turn every men to a stone if they just look in her eyes.
but she really was lovely and one of the definition of beauty in some places.
beauty is in every thing even in some cases in inanimate things.

View all tags
Posted on Aug 11, 2021
golzar heidari
golzar heidari

More by golzar heidari

View profile
    • Like