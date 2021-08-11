Georgia Kyriakidou

Nothing left.

Georgia Kyriakidou
Georgia Kyriakidou
  • Save
Nothing left. pain summer alone brush landscape nature forest burning devastation silhouettes people fire wildfire greece evia drawing photoshop night illustration
Download color palette

In Greece, massive wildfires have left hundreds of people homeless. Ferries have started rescuing people stuck on the island of Evia, where some of the worst fires are burning. But it's not only people who need to be rescued from the flames.

Georgia Kyriakidou
Georgia Kyriakidou

More by Georgia Kyriakidou

View profile
    • Like