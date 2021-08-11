👉 Learn the fundamentals of beautiful, accessible design with Cat Noone in our next live & interactive Dribbble Crash Course! Get tickets now.👈
Trending designs to inspire you
Up-and-coming designers
Work designers are riffing on
Interviews, tutorials, and more
Prompt to flex your design skills
Browse Categories
Find your dream design job
An exclusive list for contract work
Get new leads in your inbox every day
Find, contact, and hire designers
The #1 job board for creatives
Board for freelance & contract work
Check out the full case on my Behance!
https://www.behance.net/gallery/124884105/Made-in-Amur-logo-branding
Task:
The task was to develop an export logo for the Amur Region. The logo should be universal, convey the naturalness and quality of the product. Associations: proximity to China, eco friendly, naturalness, confluence of two rivers.
Decision:
The main shape is Komarov's lotus. Lotuses grow in the Khingansky nature reserve of the Amur region, they are a symbol of cleanliness and eco, harmony, and also closely related to Buddhism and China. The lotus in the logo is not fully revealed, which speaks of the region's development prospects.
The confluence of the Amur and Zeya is the Amur Region's geographical symbol.
The rounded shape and the text is associated with the stamp, which speaks of the product's quality.