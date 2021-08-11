When Mouse meets Fox.

🎟️Designers, LAST CHANCE! Learn character design for animation with illustrator & motion director Sarah Beth Morgan on August 18 & 25! 🎟️
This portfolio piece was created at the end of spring 2021 and was part of my early portfolio images. It was included in my submission to my agent and I am grateful that it has been so well received. Looking at the image now there are a number of changes that I would make but it is a nice piece that people seem to enjoy. I created this image using Procreate.
As always, I would love to hear from you as this is a new platform for me to be using. I have had the account a while but really only just getting around to uploading some of my work. So please say hello as I would love to hear from you.