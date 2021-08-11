Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
Try now for free
Adam Walker-Parker

When Mouse meets Fox.

Adam Walker-Parker
Adam Walker-Parker
  • Save
When Mouse meets Fox. procreate illustrator character design characterdesign animals storybook kidlitart picture book artist art kid lit kidlit illustration childrens illustration childrens books
Download color palette

This portfolio piece was created at the end of spring 2021 and was part of my early portfolio images. It was included in my submission to my agent and I am grateful that it has been so well received. Looking at the image now there are a number of changes that I would make but it is a nice piece that people seem to enjoy. I created this image using Procreate.

As always, I would love to hear from you as this is a new platform for me to be using. I have had the account a while but really only just getting around to uploading some of my work. So please say hello as I would love to hear from you.

Adam Walker-Parker
Adam Walker-Parker

More by Adam Walker-Parker

View profile
    • Like