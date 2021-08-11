Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
Zeal Branding startup colors graphic design psychology app pattern brand identity health mark symbol brand branding logodesign logo mental health
Identity for Zeal, an app that helps in personal mental health, giving advice, exercises and specialists ready to help you.
www.antoniocalvino.com

Brand Designer. Reasoned simplicity and useful design.
