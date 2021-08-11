Plastics to the mars and back

you might be aware of the fact that human beings make species go extinct. white rhino, turtles, polar bears, etc. Our carbon footprint put aliens in danger of extinction since each and every billionaire go to space to have some fun !! so we think about a new environmental movement dubbed "save the alien at least".

We believe that in a close future we will live in a world full of plastics...

and as human is going to the Mars, plastics as well...

so we suppose to imagine a frame that floating astronauts try to make the space plastics-free.

this frame is describing a close future if we do not care about recycling and do not take some actions about it.