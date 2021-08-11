golzar heidari

New city - 1955

New city - 1955 minimal design art architecture collage graphic design
There is a point that future and pas will meet each other...
If there is a timeline the line would have some dots on these spots...
This is the picture of one of these spots!

Posted on Aug 11, 2021
