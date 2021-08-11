Adam Walker-Parker

Run little mouse.

Run little mouse. kidlitart drawing illustrator character design picture book painting artist art kid lit kidlit illustration childrens illustration childrens books
This is one of the earliest portfolio pieces I created in 2021. This kickstarted my new style and got me dedicated to creating more portfolio pieces more frequently. I also was lacking confidence about showing my work online and this piece again marked a turning point in my career where I was more confident and happy to share my work.

This was created in Procreate on the iPad pro.

