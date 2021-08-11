Run little mouse.

This is one of the earliest portfolio pieces I created in 2021. This kickstarted my new style and got me dedicated to creating more portfolio pieces more frequently. I also was lacking confidence about showing my work online and this piece again marked a turning point in my career where I was more confident and happy to share my work.

This was created in Procreate on the iPad pro.

I would love to connect with more people here on Dribbble so please say hello!