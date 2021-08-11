Adam Walker-Parker

Crocodiles can't climb trees, can they?!

Crocodiles can't climb trees, can they?! picture book artist art painting drawing clip studio paint pencil texture kids books illustrator design kid lit kidlit illustration childrens illustration childrens books
This is a portfolio piece created this summer using Clip Studio Paint. My folio was in need of some revamping and I needed to show some more range in my style.

Hope that you enjoy taking a look at this image and I would love to get your thoughts and connect with some new people here on Dribbble.

