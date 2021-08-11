Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
Piotr Kaźmierczak
widelab

Dashboard - Visual exploration

Piotr Kaźmierczak
widelab
Piotr Kaźmierczak for widelab
Hey!

A few weeks ago, we were asked to create initial dashboard designs. We had a lot of ideas and options to explore. As our first take - we decided to create a unique feel at first glance.

The tool allows managing your calendars, clients and recent and upcoming meetings.

Visit our team profile! More stuff coming soon!

contact@widelab.co

---
Do you like it? Press "L".

Posted on Aug 11, 2021
widelab
widelab
A wide range of design & dev skills for startups
Hire Us

