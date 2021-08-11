Dashboard - Visual exploration

Hey!

A few weeks ago, we were asked to create initial dashboard designs. We had a lot of ideas and options to explore. As our first take - we decided to create a unique feel at first glance.

The tool allows managing your calendars, clients and recent and upcoming meetings.

Visit our team profile! More stuff coming soon!

Do you need some help?

Send us a message: contact@widelab.co

---

Do you like it? Press "L".