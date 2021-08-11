Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
Online Education App Explore Screen UI Design

Online Education App Explore Screen UI Design
Hey Guys!!!

It’s my pleasure to share with you my new shot on the Online Education App Explore Screen UI Design.

Learning can be fun if the experience of learning is fun. If you can give your users a fun experience while enjoying online courses or educational materials.

Made in Figma.

Let me know what you think about the shot?
Hope you all enjoy it.

