Daily Logo Challenge - Teachable University

A long, long, long time ago I entered the Daily Logo Challenge. I struggled a bit some of the designs and I therefor skipped a few. But still wanted to finish the Challenge, hence I am coming back to it with this logo for a university.

At first I was all drawing coat of arms, but thought this was too obvious. So I went the other way. Just simple, just basic, but it works. In the coming days I will also be sending out some old once.