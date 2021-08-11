Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
Daily Logo Challenge - Teachable University

Daily Logo Challenge - Teachable University logo design design illustrator daily logo challenge
A long, long, long time ago I entered the Daily Logo Challenge. I struggled a bit some of the designs and I therefor skipped a few. But still wanted to finish the Challenge, hence I am coming back to it with this logo for a university.

At first I was all drawing coat of arms, but thought this was too obvious. So I went the other way. Just simple, just basic, but it works. In the coming days I will also be sending out some old once.

Posted on Aug 11, 2021
