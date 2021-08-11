Macovey

Web design. The dark side of milk

The world around us is constantly changing, and we are changing too. People began to pay more attention to the environment, their nutrition and health. Nowadays, regular milk has been replaced by many modern and nutritious counterparts: almond, coconut or even ginger. How do you feel about such products? Do you prefer modern trends or the taste of ordinary milk from childhood?

