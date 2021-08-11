Bequest - Instagram Stories & Facebook Posts

🎟️Designers, LAST CHANCE! Learn character design for animation with illustrator & motion director Sarah Beth Morgan on August 18 & 25! 🎟️
We were approached by Bequest to create some branded social media templates that they could use across Instagram and Facebook.
The templates are editable and will be used regularly by them to post consistent and engaging content across all channels. They were also adapted so that they could be used across Instagram Stories.
Bequest have amazing brand guidelines in place already and we loved working with them to create these vibrant and eye catching posts! ❤️
Would love to know your thoughts 😁
