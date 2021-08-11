Hi Dribbble 👋 check out our last year's project - the iOS and Android app for our client Solplanet, specializing in developing and manufacturing easy-to-install, reliable, and user-friendly products for all types of photovoltaic systems.

Our goal was to redesign the UX and UI of the current AiSWEI (Solplanet) iOS and Android apps, focusing on the installers of Solplanet inverters.

We focused on creating a clear and simple dashboard and information overview, simplifying the installation process for installers, and creating a management system for managing solar plant groups and delegating jobs for installers.