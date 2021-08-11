🎟️Designers, LAST CHANCE! Learn character design for animation with illustrator & motion director Sarah Beth Morgan on August 18 & 25! 🎟️
Trending designs to inspire you
Up-and-coming designers
Work designers are riffing on
Interviews, tutorials, and more
Prompt to flex your design skills
Browse Categories
Find your dream design job
An exclusive list for contract work
Find, contact, and hire designers
The #1 job board for creatives
Board for freelance & contract work
Hi Dribbble 👋 check out our last year's project - the iOS and Android app for our client Solplanet, specializing in developing and manufacturing easy-to-install, reliable, and user-friendly products for all types of photovoltaic systems.
Our goal was to redesign the UX and UI of the current AiSWEI (Solplanet) iOS and Android apps, focusing on the installers of Solplanet inverters.
We focused on creating a clear and simple dashboard and information overview, simplifying the installation process for installers, and creating a management system for managing solar plant groups and delegating jobs for installers.