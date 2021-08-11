Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
Sadik Saz

Fashion Focus- e Commerce Webpage UI Design

Fashion Focus- e Commerce Webpage UI Design fashion design fashion app web web ui webpage design fashion webpage fashion ui fashion webpage ui branding design uidesign ui
Hi, Dribbbles! 🤟
Here is my exploration about Fashion Focus - e Commerce Web page 🛰️

I have tried to design a simple and trendy style webpage design to increase my experience.

So, do you think this is cool?

Feel free to give me some feedback.

And don't forget to press "L" if you love it.

